Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pelicans recently viewed Kira Lewis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as their backcourt of the future.

Alexander-Walker has really struggled this season. Lewis has played even worse.

And now Lewis has suffered a major injury.

Pelicans release:

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. An MRI done last night at Ochsner Health confirmed the injury, which occurred during the second quarter of last night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. A date for surgery has not yet been determined.

As if the Pelicans needed more bad news.

The No. 13 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis will be up this offseason for a $5,722,116 team option for 2023-24. The speedy 20-year-old point guard still has upside. But he has yet to show he can shoot or handle NBA physicality well enough. This will be valuable developmental opportunity lost.

New Orleans had Lewis on the fringe of its rotation. Tomas Satoransky could get elevated to Devonte' Graham‘s primary backup. Multi-positional perimeter players Alexander-Walker and Garrett Temple could also see more minutes at point guard.