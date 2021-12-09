Pelicans: Kira Lewis tore ACL, sprained MCL

Dec 9, 2021
Kira Lewis in Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
The Pelicans recently viewed Kira Lewis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as their backcourt of the future.

Alexander-Walker has really struggled this season. Lewis has played even worse.

And now Lewis has suffered a major injury.

Pelicans release:

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. An MRI done last night at Ochsner Health confirmed the injury, which occurred during the second quarter of last night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. A date for surgery has not yet been determined.

As if the Pelicans needed more bad news.

The No. 13 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis will be up this offseason for a $5,722,116 team option for 2023-24. The speedy 20-year-old point guard still has upside. But he has yet to show he can shoot or handle NBA physicality well enough. This will be valuable developmental opportunity lost.

New Orleans had Lewis on the fringe of its rotation. Tomas Satoransky could get elevated to Devonte' Graham‘s primary backup. Multi-positional perimeter players Alexander-Walker and Garrett Temple could also see more minutes at point guard.

