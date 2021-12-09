James Harden commits another unbelievably apathetic turnover (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Harden continues to show minimal interest in controlling the ball in the backcourt.

How did the Nets star think he could be so lazy with his dribble? Garrison Mathews had just stolen the ball from Harden on the prior possession, getting a fastbreak dunk. Harden knew Mathews was again defending him tightly, pushing away the Rockets guard before the inbound pass. Yet, Harden was still incredibly lackadaisical.

Maybe he just mentally threw in the towel with Brooklyn en route to a 114-104 loss in his return to Houston.