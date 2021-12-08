Watch Kuzma drain overtime game-winner lifting Wizards past Pistons

Kyle Kuzma has been in clutch moments before — the man has a ring from the bubble.

He showed how cool he was draining a corner three late in overtime to lift the Wizards past the Pistons, 119-116.

That’s good clutch play. Detroit did the right thing on the play doubling Bradley Beal out high — don’t let your opponent’s best player beat you — but Beal found Daniel Gafford on the roll, he kicked it out, one extra pass and Kuzma got a clean look from the corner. That was quality ball movement.

It wasn’t a pretty win for Washington — Detroit went on a 16-3 run late in regulation to force overtime — but with the team on a three-game losing streak, the Wizards will take it. Kuzma led the Wizards with 26 points, Beal had 25. Detroit has now lost 10 straight.

