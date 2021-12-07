Watch Stephen Curry drain underhand high-arc bounce shot pregame

It’s not just insane shots from the tunnel Stephen Curry hits pregame.

Before the Warriors faced the Magic Monday, Curry made his underhand high-arc bounce shot — and then went nuts.

Do not play H-O-R-S-E with Stephen Curry.

Curry also played the role of QB1 before the game (and hit a deep shot there, too).

That luck carried over as Curry scored 31 and hit seven 3-pointers — including a half-court buzzer-beater — as the Warriors routed the Magic, 125-96.

