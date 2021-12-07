Pacers’ T.J. McConnell has surgery on hand, out at least a few months

By Dec 7, 2021, 8:00 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Utah Jazz
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
T.J. McConnell has been this season what he has been for a few seasons now — a solid backup point guard the Pacers’ coach can lean on 20+ minutes a night.

Except Rick Carlise will have to get by without McConnell for a few months.

The optimistic end of timeline would have McConnell back mid-March, and at that point the Pacers may choose to sit him the rest of the season. Especially considering Indiana is open to trading some of its star players to jumpstart a rebuild.

McConnell could be traded as well, although it’s more likely to happen next offseason than at the deadline after this injury. After this season, McConnell will have three years at a very reasonable $26.1 million remaining on his contract, and the last season of that is only partially guaranteed ($5 million). Teams looking for depth at the one may jump at the chance to land him.

But not until he gets healthy.

