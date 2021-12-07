Heat’s Jimmy Butler suffers tailbone injury (again), eventually leaves game

By Dec 7, 2021, 11:27 AM EST
0 Comments

Jimmy Butler had missed four games with a bruised tailbone but returned Monday night to take on the Grizzlies. Then, in the first quarter, this happened.

He stayed in the game for much of the rest of the first half but was clearly not himself or moving well. After halftime, he did not come back out of the locker room.

Postgame, coach Erik Spoelstra had no real update, saying Butler would be re-evaluated on Tuesday and they would move forward from there.

The Heat have dropped 4-of-5 since Butler first was out with a tailbone injury and face the defending champion Bucks on Wednesday. Butler, averaging 22.8 points per game, has played well enough to get consideration for bottom-of-the-ballot MVP votes this season.

