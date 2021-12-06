Klay Thompson says return could be in few weeks, maybe a month

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Klay Thompson wants desperately to return to an NBA court and is putting in the work, but things cannot be rushed for a player coming off both a torn ACL and a torn Achilles.

So, when will he be back? Thompson was asked that on Instagram live — while driving his 37-foot boat — and he made it sound like a return is not imminent.

On his Instagram live, Klay Thomson says he hopes to be back in the court in the next few weeks, maybe a month. “It’s hard to gauge.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 3, 2021

Here is the full quote for context:

“When am I gonna be back? Hopefully within the next few weeks, man, that’d be really nice. Maybe a month. It’s hard to gauge.”

Thompson has been working out at the Warriors facility and there had been hope he could be back by Christmas. That still might happen (Dec. 20 against the Kings?). Or, it could be January. The Warriors will not give a timeline and want to take things at their own pace.

Just don’t doubt how badly Thompson wants to return and compete on the NBA level again. Draymond Green said recently he thought Thompson was more competitive than he was.

"I think Klay may be more competitive than me." – Draymond pic.twitter.com/pMXXq2e5U1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

That’s the highest of praise from Green.