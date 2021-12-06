Giannis Antetokounmpo now has a bus route named after him

By Dec 6, 2021, 8:07 PM EST
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
0 Comments

Legendary NBA players have statues in their honor outside arenas. Some have a street named after them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo now has a bus route named after him in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Transit System named route 34 — the same as Antetokounmpo’s number — after him, and made it official a day before his birthday. Antetokounmpo is an MVP and helped bring a championship to Milwaukee, but the MCTS said his work in the community and on social justice issues inspired them to name a line after him.

That’s unique. Smart money is on Antetokounmpo getting a statue and a street named after him as well, eventually, let’s just hope the Giannis line bus goes down whatever Antetokounmpo street is someday.

Check out more on the Bucks

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six
Report: Bucks to sign veteran Wesley Matthews to add guard depth
Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks center Brook Lopez out indefinitely following back surgery
Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to know: LaMelo Ball will be a superstar, Giannis shows him...