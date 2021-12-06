Legendary NBA players have statues in their honor outside arenas. Some have a street named after them.
Giannis Antetokounmpo now has a bus route named after him in Milwaukee.
To celebrate all @Giannis_An34 has done for the @Bucks and our community, we’ve named an honorary route after him – the Giannis Line! Happy birthday, Giannis! 🥳🎉🎁🚌
— RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) December 6, 2021
The Milwaukee County Transit System named route 34 — the same as Antetokounmpo’s number — after him, and made it official a day before his birthday. Antetokounmpo is an MVP and helped bring a championship to Milwaukee, but the MCTS said his work in the community and on social justice issues inspired them to name a line after him.
That’s unique. Smart money is on Antetokounmpo getting a statue and a street named after him as well, eventually, let’s just hope the Giannis line bus goes down whatever Antetokounmpo street is someday.