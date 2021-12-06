Bulls’ DeRozan out Monday, put in league’s health, safety protocols

The day he was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, DeMar DeRozan was put in the league’s coronavirus health and safety protocols, the team announced.

DeRozan will be out Monday night against the Nuggets, but it’s not clear yet if he tested positive and will be out longer or if this is related to contact tracing.

If DeRozan is vaccinated, he will need to show two negative tests 24 hours apart, or wait 10 days (and be without symptoms) to return. DeRozan is the third Bull player currently in protocols, along with Coby White and Javonte Green.

DeRozan is the Bulls’ leading scorer this season, averaging 26.4 points a game, and his shot creation in the halfcourt is one of the keys to the Bulls’ fast start this season. He has been a great fit within the offense.

Alex Caruso is also out against Denver and will miss at least a week, with coach Billy Donovan saying he has a calf and hamstring issue.

