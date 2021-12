Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every time he drives the lane, Anthony Edwards looks to end someone.

The Nets got out of the way of this dunk by Edwards, but as Ian Eagle says on the broadcast, “that’s a man’s jam.”

ANTHONY EDWARDS 😱 The transition THROWDOWN on NBA League Pass!@Timberwolves lead in Q2: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/B4mbPq7cHB — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2021

The best part of that video? Watch the Timberwolves bench reaction.

Anthony Edwards is a beast.