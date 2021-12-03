Report: Bucks to sign veteran Wesley Matthews to add guard depth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to add a little veteran guard depth and gone with a name they know.

The Bucks have signed Wesley Matthews to a contract, a story broken by Shams Chania of The Athletic.

Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2021

Matthews looked like an aged journeyman with the Lakers last season. He scored a career-low 4.8 points a game, primarily off the bench, shooting 35.3% overall and with a below-averaged 51.7 true shooting percentage. Matthews was brought in to replace Danny Green (after Green’s shot waivered in the playoffs), and while he played solidly on defense he shot worse than the man he was supposed to replace. Coach Frank Vogel never found a consistent role for Matthews, and after the season the Lakers moved on.

Prior to being in Los Angeles, Matthews was a starter for the Bucks for several seasons.

The Bucks are still without Donte DiVincenzo and wanted some help there, but they still have a fairly deep guard rotation: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and George Hill. Matthews will be on the fringe of that rotation, but coach Mike Budenholzer loves his veterans.

The Bucks had to create a roster spot for Matthews.

The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Georgios Kalaitzakis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2021

The Bucks also brought in DeMarcus Cousins recently to help fill in the frontcourt while Brook Lopez is out following back surgery. Those two moves put the Bucks a little deeper into the luxury tax, but ownership there is willing to spend to chase another championship.