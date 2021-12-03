Juan Toscano-Anderson dunks all over JaVale McGee (VIDEO)

By Dec 3, 2021, 11:54 PM EST
0 Comments

The Suns’ JaVale McGee is a pretty good rim-protecting big man.

McGee had no chance to stop the Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson coming down the lane with force.

That is just wrong.

The Warriors led by three at half in another close and entertaining game between the two best teams in the NBA this season.

They meet again on Christmas Day in Phoenix.

