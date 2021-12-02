Zion Williamson has sore foot, workouts dialed back until next week

By Dec 2, 2021, 5:26 PM EST
Zion Williamson will return to the court this season at some point, but the Pelicans pumped the brakes on that process this week.

Zion had been cleared for full basketball activities but had foot soreness this week so the team has dialed back his workouts. Williamson underwent foot surgery during the offseason.

This is not a new injury or even a re-injury. It’s soreness. While there is no official timeline for Zion’s return, what does this news mean in the context that we know the Pelicans will be cautious bringing him back — as they have always been around his injuries. Probably a few weeks longer before he returns, reports Will Guillory on the Pels beat.

The Pelicans need to be sure Zion’s foot is ready to handle the stress of NBA games, and that he is in condition (there have been reports of Zion’s weight having been above 300 pounds at one point).

Zion has averaged 25.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game over his career.

The Pelicans are 6-18 on the season and 5.5 games back of the last play-in slot, with Fivethirtyeight.com giving the Pelicans a 16% chance of making the playoffs.

