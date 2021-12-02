Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo hit game-winning layup, Bucks top Hornets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball put on a show in Milwaukee Wednesday.

Ball, who finished the night with 36 points and nine assists in his best game as a pro, drained his eighth three of the night to tie the game with 5.9 seconds left.

That left enough time for Antetokounmpo to have the last word.

GIANNIS HAD THE LAST WORD!! pic.twitter.com/QbhGiLZay7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 2, 2021

GIANNIS FOR THE WIN!! pic.twitter.com/Th27RBnay3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 2, 2021

Antetokounmpo finished the night with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

After the game, Antetokounmpo showed Ball respect as they exchanged jerseys.

Charlotte is improving game by game, week by week. This is a team on the rise with a superstar in the making leading them.

The Bucks are already champions with a full-fledged superstar, and they win games like one.