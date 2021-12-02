Trae Young got a write in vote for mayor of New York City and he loves it

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trae Young is not hated in New York City. At least not by everyone.

Young took over the Reggie Miller mantle of “Most Hated Man in Madison Square Garden” when he savored destroying the Knicks in the playoffs and rubbing some salt in the wound. Young even showed up to play the heel when the WWE came to MSG.

Yet, when it came time to vote for mayor, one New Yorker wrote in Trae Young, reports Sports Illustrated. Maybe because he already owns the city. Whatever the reason, Young loved it.

That’s Love NY❤️ for real..

Never got a mayor vote ! 🤷🏽‍♂️❄️ https://t.co/YPhhDnJtgn — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 2, 2021

You know Trae, if you wanted to be mayor, Atlanta just elected a new one, and you could have gotten more than one vote there.

Young didn’t even win the “sports star getting write-in votes” category, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge got nine votes. To be fair, Judge hits more home runs than Young. Maybe Judge should have campaigned for the job, he’s got the time while the MLB is locked out.

Young will return to feel the NYC love for him on Christmas Day, when the Knicks host the Hawks.