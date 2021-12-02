LeBron cleared from health, safety protocols after a series of negative tests

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James sat out the Lakers’ game Wednesday against Sacramento after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, but he was clearly frustrated with the tests and process.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

Now, two days after going into the protocols, he has been cleared after what apparently was an initial false positive and will suit up for the Lakers against the Clippers Friday night. According to ESPN reports, LeBron had eight negative tests over the past two days.

What happened? Here is the league’s official statement:

“James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29. Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case.

“In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-20 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments. As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result.”

You can see why LeBron was frustrated.

The Lakers were able to pick up a win against the Kings without him but will want LeBron back on the court for a series of tougher tests coming up.