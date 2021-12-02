Karl-Anthony Towns takes nasty fall, “I feel better than I thought I was gonna feel” (VIDEO)

By Dec 2, 2021, 11:05 AM EST
0 Comments

This hurts just to watch.

Late in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Wizards, Karl-Anthony Towns drove baseline around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, threw down the dunk, tried to hang/swing a little on the rim, lost his grip and took a nasty fall.

Minnesota was not messing around with its franchise player; he was quickly getting X-rays and treatment in the locker room.

In a very encouraging sign, Towns came out and spoke with the media, obviously taking questions about his back.

It’s not yet known if Towns will miss any time. The Timberwolves play Friday in Brooklyn, then have the rest of the weekend off at home before facing the Hawks on Monday.

Towns is having an All-Star, maybe All-NBA season averaging 24 points and nine rebounds a game, shooting 44.2% from 3, and Minnesota is 8.4 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season. Towns has been at the heart of a rejuvenated Timberwolves team this season, a squad with a top-10 defense and a real shot at at least the play-in and maybe the playoffs in the West. That doesn’t happen if KAT misses serious time.

Check out more on the Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rankings: Suns take over No. 1 after knocking off Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid finishes with 42 points but Timberwolves spoil return with OT win
Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards on Jimmy Butler going chest-to-chest with him: “That...