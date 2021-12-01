Heat’s Bam Adebayo expected to miss 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nagging injuries have made the Heat look pedestrian of late after a contender-looking start to the season. Tyler Herro missed time, so did Jimmy Butler, and both of them are critical to what the Heat do.

Now comes word Olympic gold medal winning center Bam Adebayo will miss time following thumb surgery, something the team announced Wednesday.

INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday's game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend. A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2021

The ulnar collateral ligament connects the lower and upper parts of the thumb on the inside.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added a timeline for his return.

ESPN Sources: The expected timeline on a return for Miami's Bam Adebayo with looming thumb surgery: four-to-six weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

Adebayo is a key player for the Heat on both ends of the floor. He averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds a game, plus anchors the Miami defense. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to get more run and for Erik Spoelstra to look at more small lineups.