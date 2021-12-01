Heat’s Bam Adebayo expected to miss 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery

By Dec 1, 2021, 3:59 PM EST
Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat
Mark Brown/Getty Images
Nagging injuries have made the Heat look pedestrian of late after a contender-looking start to the season. Tyler Herro missed time, so did Jimmy Butler, and both of them are critical to what the Heat do.

Now comes word Olympic gold medal winning center Bam Adebayo will miss time following thumb surgery, something the team announced Wednesday.

The ulnar collateral ligament connects the lower and upper parts of the thumb on the inside.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added a timeline for his return.

Adebayo is a key player for the Heat on both ends of the floor. He averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds a game, plus anchors the Miami defense. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to get more run and for Erik Spoelstra to look at more small lineups.

