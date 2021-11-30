Watch Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis put Jarrett Allen in a poster

By Nov 30, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Jarrett Allen did everything right.

Allen recognized that rookie Evan Mobley was beat on the late closeout. Allen rotated over in front of the rim and tried to stop him, but Kristaps Porzingis was getting to the rim and throwing it down.

It ended up a poster.

Porzingis left the game later with an ankle injury, which is concerning, but there are not a lot of details yet.

Luka Doncic hit seven 3s and had a 25 point, 10 assist, 10 rebound triple-double but it wasn’t near enough as the Cavaliers beat the Mavericks 114-96.

Check out more on the Maviericks

SFChronicleSPORTS
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Nets climbing fast
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
Three things to know: Luka Doncic just makes the game look easy
Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers
Watch Paul George’s insane 3 to force overtime vs. Mavericks