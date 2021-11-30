Magic rookie Jalen Suggs suffers fractured thumb, out “extended period”

By Nov 30, 2021, 12:05 AM EST
Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

Point guard Markelle Fultz hasn’t set foot on the court for the Magic this season as he recovers from ACL surgery. Michael Carter-Williams also has yet to play, in his case due to left ankle surgery. Cole Anthony stepped in at the one — and has taken a big step forward in his second season — but he he has missed the last five games with an ankle injury.

That put rookie Jalen Suggs at the point… and the bad luck continues. He fractured his thumb Monday against the 76ers.

Extended period is vague, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski described it as “several weeks.” That may be on the short end, but it depends on the fracture.

This is a blow to the gut.

Suggs, who fell to the Magic at No. 5 in the last draft, averages 12.1 points and 3.5 assists a game but has struggled to find his shot in the NBA, hitting just 33.6% of his shots (24.8% from 3). Suggs has shown potential, this injury and time away from the game cuts back on his development time this season.

R.J. Hampton will get some run as the primary playmaker, but at the end against the 76ers it was rookie Franz Wagner as the primary playmaker.

Check out more on the Magic

Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. fined $35,000 for throwing goggles at referee
SFChronicleSPORTS
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Nets climbing fast
Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic night with 32 points, 20 rebounds

 