Magic rookie Jalen Suggs suffers fractured thumb, out “extended period”

Point guard Markelle Fultz hasn’t set foot on the court for the Magic this season as he recovers from ACL surgery. Michael Carter-Williams also has yet to play, in his case due to left ankle surgery. Cole Anthony stepped in at the one — and has taken a big step forward in his second season — but he he has missed the last five games with an ankle injury.

That put rookie Jalen Suggs at the point… and the bad luck continues. He fractured his thumb Monday against the 76ers.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE:

After further evaluation, @OrlandoMagic guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb. Suggs will be out for an extended period of time.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 30, 2021

Extended period is vague, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski described it as “several weeks.” That may be on the short end, but it depends on the fracture.

This is a blow to the gut.

Suggs, who fell to the Magic at No. 5 in the last draft, averages 12.1 points and 3.5 assists a game but has struggled to find his shot in the NBA, hitting just 33.6% of his shots (24.8% from 3). Suggs has shown potential, this injury and time away from the game cuts back on his development time this season.

R.J. Hampton will get some run as the primary playmaker, but at the end against the 76ers it was rookie Franz Wagner as the primary playmaker.