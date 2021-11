Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was brother against brother in Chicago: Lonzo Ball and the Bulls against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

The duo was matched up much of the night, and at one point LaMelo tried to take Lonzo off the bounce and found out why teams covet his brother’sdefense.

Later the brothers traded 3s.

In the end, Lonzo and the Bulls left the arena smiling with the win, something that could come up when the Ball family gets together for Christmas next month.