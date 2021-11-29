Nets’ sharpshooter Joe Harris out 4-8 weeks following ankle surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It turns out to be more than just an ankle sprain that has sidelined Joe Harris the past six games.

Harris is going to undergo surgery for a loose body in his ankle, Nets coach Steve Nash announced a day before his team takes on the Knicks. While Nash would not put a timetable on his return, his agent Mark Bartelstein told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN 4-8 weeks.

Joe Harris will have a scope on his injured ankle. Steve Nash said there will be an update after the surgery. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 29, 2021

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss four to eight weeks with ankle surgery, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Surgery is addressing "a little bone particle" in ankle, Steve Nash said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2021

Harris is hitting 46.6% of the 6.5 3-pointers he is taking a game, numbers that are in line with what he did last season. However, his overall scoring is down (11.1 a game, down from 14.1 last season) because he has been shooting less inside the arc this season.

Harris has been out since spraining his ankle Nov. 14 against the Thunder. It’s rare because he has been one of the few constants for the Nets the past few years (he’s missed 16 games total in the past four seasons).

Patty Mills has stepped into Harris’ role in the short term, but with Harris out at least a month the Nets will need to find more shooting somewhere.