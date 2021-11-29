Goran Dragic leaves Raptors due to personal matter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TORONTO (AP) — Goran Dragic has left the Toronto Raptors because of a personal matter.

The Raptors said Sunday before their game against Boston Celtics that the 35-year-old guard – acquired along with Precious Achiuwa in the offseason deal that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami – wasn’t with the team.

“First of all, he’s a really good dude, extremely professional, very wise … enjoyable guy to be around and coach,” coach Nick Nurse said.

Dragic, from Slovenia, has played in just five games with the Raptors, averaging 8 points, 1.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds and 17.9 minutes. He’s played just once since Oct. 25.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said that Dragic had the team’s “full support.”

“Goran is taking some time away from the team, with our full support, to manage a personal matter,” Webster said in the statement. “He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors — Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans. He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away. There is no definite timeline for this process, and we will advise updates as appropriate. Goran has the backing of Masai, Nick and the entire organization, and we wish him nothing but the best.”