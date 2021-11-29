Giannis shows off Portis, DiVincenzo basketball cards, calls them his financial backup plan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Greek Freak is in the first year of a five-year, $228.2 million contract. Counting that first year, he has already earned more than $146 million in salary in his career — and that doesn’t include a drop of endorsement money. Let’s say putting Oreos and milk on the table will not be an issue in the Antetokounmpo household.

However, if Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s finances ever collapse, he has a backup plan: Bobby Portis and Dante DiVincenzo basketball cards.

"If I ever go broke I'm going to sell them. Just to have a backup plan." Giannis showing off his basketball cards. 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/2UxqAN7BPz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 29, 2021

Always good to have a backup plan.

Don’t ever change, Giannis, and keep those basketball cards around.