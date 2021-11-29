Giannis shows off Portis, DiVincenzo basketball cards, calls them his financial backup plan

By Nov 29, 2021, 5:15 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Denver Nuggets
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
The Greek Freak is in the first year of a five-year, $228.2 million contract. Counting that first year, he has already earned more than $146 million in salary in his career — and that doesn’t include a drop of endorsement money. Let’s say putting Oreos and milk on the table will not be an issue in the Antetokounmpo household.

However, if Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s finances ever collapse, he has a backup plan: Bobby Portis and Dante DiVincenzo basketball cards.

Always good to have a backup plan.

Don’t ever change, Giannis, and keep those basketball cards around.

