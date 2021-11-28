Stephen Curry picks up “T” early in fourth, later gives referee one after draining 3

By Nov 28, 2021, 7:59 PM EST
The Los Angeles Clippers would appreciate the referee not pissing off Stephen Curry in the future.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors already having pushed themselves out to a nine-point lead, Stephen Curry thought he was fouled by Terance Mann at the rim — because he was — and when no call came, Curry snapped at the referee and drew a technical.

Curry responded with 13 points in the fourth quarter, hitting 3-of-4 from 3, as he sparked the Warriors to pull away for a 105-90 win. He also gave the referee a “T” a few plays later after draining a three.

Curry finished with 33 points and drained 7-of-13 3-pointers.

While Curry and the offense grab the headlines, it was again the Warriors defense that has them at 18-2 and the best record in the NBA.

