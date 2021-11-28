Stephen Curry picks up “T” early in fourth, later gives referee one after draining 3

The Los Angeles Clippers would appreciate the referee not pissing off Stephen Curry in the future.
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors already having pushed themselves out to a nine-point lead, Stephen Curry thought he was fouled by Terance Mann at the rim — because he was — and when no call came, Curry snapped at the referee and drew a technical.
Curry responded with 13 points in the fourth quarter, hitting 3-of-4 from 3, as he sparked the Warriors to pull away for a 105-90 win. He also gave the referee a “T” a few plays later after draining a three.
Steph threw up his own T 😂 pic.twitter.com/xLVFBwEjNO
Curry finished with 33 points and drained 7-of-13 3-pointers.
While Curry and the offense grab the headlines, it was again the Warriors defense that has them at 18-2 and the best record in the NBA.
The Warriors have played 20 games this season.
They have held their opponents under 50% shooting in all 20 games.
They have the best defensive rating and opponent FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/PbHYxr1NAK
