Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. fined $35,000 for throwing goggles at referee

Telling the referee he needs glasses will get you a technical.

Throwing your glasses at the referee will cost you cash.

A frustrated Wendell Carter Jr. had his protective goggles knocked off his face Saturday night when he drove for a dunk and Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers contested. There was no call, Carter was incredulous, and in his frustration threw his goggles at the referee. That led to an instant ejection.

Wendell Carter Jr throws down a ferocious slam, throws his glasses and gets ejected pic.twitter.com/OfdPicZmCO — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) November 28, 2021

Sunday, the NBA announced Carter was fined $35,000 for “forcefully throwing his protective glasses at a game official.” Carter had to know that was coming.

While it was handing out fines, the NBA announced that Heat center Dewayne Dedmon earned a $15,000 fine for “kicking a seat cushion from his team’s bench into the spectator stands.”