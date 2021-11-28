Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. fined $35,000 for throwing goggles at referee

By Nov 28, 2021, 10:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Telling the referee he needs glasses will get you a technical.

Throwing your glasses at the referee will cost you cash.

A frustrated Wendell Carter Jr. had his protective goggles knocked off his face Saturday night when he drove for a dunk and Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers contested. There was no call, Carter was incredulous, and in his frustration threw his goggles at the referee. That led to an instant ejection.

Sunday, the NBA announced Carter was fined $35,000 for “forcefully throwing his protective glasses at a game official.” Carter had to know that was coming.

While it was handing out fines, the NBA announced that Heat center Dewayne Dedmon earned a $15,000 fine for “kicking a seat cushion from his team’s bench into the spectator stands.”

Check out more on the Magic

SFChronicleSPORTS
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Nets climbing fast
Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic night with 32 points, 20 rebounds
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors locked in on top, Suns rise up to second