Celtics’ Enes Kanter changing name to Enes Kanter Freedom

By Nov 28, 2021, 1:00 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
0 Comments

This season, Celtics center Enes Kanter has used social media to call Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator” (which got all Celtics games taken off streaming service in China), called out LeBron James and Nike for doing business and their stances in China, worn shoes painted with slogans and phrases about the Uyghur population in China and accusing the Chinese government of genocide, and called Nets owner Joseph Tsai a “puppet” of the Chinese government.

Now he’s taking his push for human rights in China to a new level: Monday, when Kanter officially becomes a U.S. Citizen, he is changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kanter still comes in second on the unexpected name change list in the NBA, the former Metta World Peace still holds that crown.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, never one to hold his tongue on political matters, praised Kanter for speaking his mind.

Here's more on the Celtics

Celtics star Jayson Tatum
NBA assistant coach: ‘Jayson Tatum is about Jayson Tatum. I don’t...
Nets owner Joe Tsai
Enes Kanter calls Nets owner Joe Tsai a coward and puppet of Chinese government
SFChronicleSPORTS
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Nets climbing fast