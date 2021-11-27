Watch Draymond Green yell at Wiggins to shoot rather than take a turnover

By Nov 27, 2021, 3:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The game was over. Golden State was up 12 (115-103) with :30 seconds left against Portland. Andrew Wiggins grabbed the defensive rebound, and Draymond Green brought the ball up the court. The Warriors couldn’t dribble out the clock and end the game, but the unwritten rules of the NBA say you don’t want to pile it on in this situation.

Listen to the video at the top of this story: As time was winding down on the shot clock, the ball was in the hands of Wiggins, and Green yelled at him to “shoot, shoot!” The reason is to avoid a turnover on the scoresheet.

So Wiggins drains a three.

Did the Trail Blazers bring this on themselves?

The Warriors just can’t miss this season.

Check out more on the Warriors

Marc Gasol with Spain in the Tokyo Olympics
Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club he founded
SFChronicleSPORTS
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Nets climbing fast
Kevin Durant in Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers
Draymond Green on Kevin Durant’s ankle: ‘That wasn’t even...