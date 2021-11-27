Watch Draymond Green yell at Wiggins to shoot rather than take a turnover

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The game was over. Golden State was up 12 (115-103) with :30 seconds left against Portland. Andrew Wiggins grabbed the defensive rebound, and Draymond Green brought the ball up the court. The Warriors couldn’t dribble out the clock and end the game, but the unwritten rules of the NBA say you don’t want to pile it on in this situation.

Listen to the video at the top of this story: As time was winding down on the shot clock, the ball was in the hands of Wiggins, and Green yelled at him to “shoot, shoot!” The reason is to avoid a turnover on the scoresheet.

So Wiggins drains a three.

Did the Trail Blazers bring this on themselves?

ok so it’s pretty clear Draymond ordered Wiggins to Mortal Kombat Fatality the Blazers because both Covington and Nance tried to steal the ball from him when he was content to just hold it at the half court line and run out the clock. absolutely fair game. pic.twitter.com/lThkLn3nrr — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 27, 2021

The Warriors just can’t miss this season.