Ja Morant suffered knee sprain, will miss time, Grizzlies announce

This could have been much worse.

The left knee injury that had Ja Morant hopping off the floor Saturday night turned out to be a sprain, the Grizzlies announced after an MRI.

The @memgrizz provided the following medical update on Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/e3g8OuQX3h — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 27, 2021

That led to a huge exhale around the Grizzlies and the entire NBA — and Morant was thankful.

appreciate da love & prayers 🖤🤞🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 27, 2021

Morant will still miss some time. How much will depend on the severity of the sprain, something more testing and time will show. But it will be less time than missed with knee surgery.

The incident didn’t appear that serious when it happened, but Morant’s reaction did. The right leg of Morant made some contact with the defender, John Collins, but it was his left leg — the one he used to push off — where the injury took place.

Morant will return to finish a season where he has been playing at an All-Star level, averaging 25.3 points and 7.1 assists a game. His offensive step forward is due to an improved jumper, he is draining 35.6% of his 3-pointers. The Grizzlies offense is 5.3 points per 100 possessions better with Morant on the court, they don’t have nearly the shot creation without him.