Tony Allen asks Grizzlies to postpone jersey retirement

The Grizzlies announced four years ago they’d retire Tony Allen’s No. 9. This year, Memphis set a date: Jan. 28 against the Jazz (and Mike Conley).

But then Allen got arrested for allegedly defrauding the NBA’s health plan for retired players.

Grizzlies:

A message from The Grindfather: pic.twitter.com/PV6jDemzJf — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) November 24, 2021

Allen:

I just want to thank all my family, friends and fans for standing by me during this time. Although I can’t address the ongoing legal matters right now, I want everyone to know I’m doing the work to address my case. That said, I have asked the Grizzlies to postpone my jersey retirement until next season. We can all truly celebrate it together.

We’ll see what comes of Allen’s case. But he meant so much to Memphis and remains beloved there.

It’s hard to believe the Grizzlies won’t eventually put his number in the rafters.