LeBron fined for doing “Sam Cassell” celebration during win over Pacers

By Nov 26, 2021, 10:12 PM EST
When he wasn’t busy getting a couple of Pacers fans ejected from the game, LeBron James dominated the fourth quarter and overtime in leading the Lakers to a win.

With 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, LeBron hit a deep 3 over Myles Turner to tie the game, then celebrated with a “big balls” dance made famous in the NBA by Sam Cassell.

Saturday, the NBA fined LeBron $15,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.” That is the going rate for the Cassell celebration, the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet got the same fine for it.

LeBron also got a warning from the league for “using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline,” specifically LeBron calling his one-game suspension for the incident with the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart “bulls***.”

I’m sure all of this will force LeBron into deep, meditative contemplation of his actions, which lead to fundamental changes in his behavior.  (Read that last sentence over again in your best sarcastic voice, just to make sure you get the full impact.)

