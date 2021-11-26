Grizzlies’ Ja Morant leaves game with ugly knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No. Please, no.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant hopped off the court and left the game Friday night with what the Grizzlies called a “left knee injury.” He did not return to the game.

Ja Morant exited the game after an apparent leg injury Hope he's OK 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M8Za8KST9x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2021

The right leg of Morant made some light contact with John Collins, but it was his off leg — the one he used to push off — where the injury took place. That is concerning. Morant added to the concern when he tweeted this:

This season, Morant has been playing at an All-Star level, averaging 25.3 points and 7.1 assists a game, and he’s improved his jumper shooting 35.6% on 3-pointers. He is the engine for the Grizzlies offense, which is 5.3 points per 100 possessions better with Morant on the court.

Morant is, for my money, the most entertaining player to watch in the NBA today. Let’s hope this is not as serious as it looked.