Bam Adebayo: Heat were ‘broken’ last season

The Heat had a magical run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Just 10-and-a-half weeks later – a historically short turnaround – Miami began another season.

The Heat hit rough times last season, ultimately getting swept in the first round by the Bucks (whom Miami smoked the year before).

Bam Adebayo, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

“We are more solution-based and trying to figure out how to get it done rather than, ‘Here is our excuses to why we can’t get it done,’” Adebayo said. “But after the season, looking back at it, you was like, ‘Nah, we were broken.’”

The Heat’s no-excuse culture has served them well. But, sometimes, it’s OK to acknowledge something went wrong and why. It’s an explanation more than excuse.

Miami faced a unique challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Finals winner – the Lakers – didn’t advance past the 2021 first round, either.

But with more time to recover from that trying period, the Heat look far better.

(The Lakers on the other hand…)