Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not everyone can bring the dunk contest to an NBA game.

Ahead on a fastbreak last night, Hornets guard LaMelo Ball bounced the ball high off the floor – but failed to complete the self-oop, blowing the reverse dunk.

At least Charlotte, behind 22 points from Ball, beat the Magic.