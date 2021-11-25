Kevin Durant: ‘I am not a role model’

Getting ruthlessly mocked for his ashy ankles, Nets star Kevin Durant made a profane response on Twitter.
When someone took exception, Durant channeled Charles Barkley.
Durant:
I am not a role model https://t.co/AGFIXkgcPd
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 24, 2021
Durant is wrong: He is a role model. People look up to him. He might not want to be a role model. But he can’t choose to opt out of the status. It exists whether or not he embraces it.
That said, Durant is not obligated to change his behavior because he’s a role model. Sure, it’s nice when he considers his influence. But it’s not as if a profane tweet is some great moral shortcoming, and there are plenty of examples of him being a good role model.
Seems overly paternalistic to give him a hard time for the original tweet.