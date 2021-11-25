Giannis Antetokounmpo talks for two minutes about his love of Oreos

Giannis Antetokounmpo is serious about his Oreos.

A day after Antetokounmpo Tweeted about how he “discovered” at age 26 that Oreos are better after being dipped in milk, he was asked about it in a postgame interview and he talked Oreos for two minutes.

Giannis is an expert at dunking basketballs, but new to the art of dunking Oreos in milk. 🥛 Hear him break down his first experience 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eGNoffel5x — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 25, 2021

Here is the full quote, because we all need this context.

“Wait, let’s talk about that a little bit. It’s definitely — how do you guys say it? — a bedtime snack.

“So I had this commercial, this video shoot I did yesterday and there were three kids there and we were doing a shoot about some cookies. We had some Oreos over there and this kid asked me, ‘have you ever ate Oreos before?’ Like, yeah. When I came to the league that was the first thing that I ate because when I was younger I was always craving them but could never afford them. So I was like, I’m gonna get a little bit of money. People spend money on cars and chains, I’m gonna buy Oreos. So I ate them for like a month straight. No dinner, no lunch, no nothing. So I got sick of them, right? But I’ve had them.

“So he was like, ‘have you ever dunked them in milk?’ I was like, ‘no.’ He was like, ‘you should try that!’ So I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ So we did the commercial, I took the Oreos and I threw them in the milk. He was like, ‘no, just dunk it!’ I was like, ‘don’t worry about it, give me a spoon.’ I grab a spoon, I took the first one, I was like, ‘what the hell? No frickin’ way.’ He was like, ‘you like them?’ I was like, ‘bro, this is amazing.’ Obviously, I didn’t have one, I had like twelve of them.

“Then I went back home and was like ‘Mariah [his partner], why did you not tell me that you can throw the Oreos in milk and eat them?’ She told me she doesn’t like her Oreos like that, she likes them plain with no milk and all that. And I realized that from now on, every night snack for me. It’s amazing.

“I went to the practice facility the other day, and we were talking about it and the guys were like, ‘you’ve never tried that?’ I’m like ‘guys, you have to realize, I’m not American.’ Things that you guys feel like is normal, like an everyday thing, we have other everyday things. You guys have peanut butter and jelly, we have butter and jelly. Two totally different worlds.

“Yeah, that was my experience man. I really enjoyed it. So from now on, it’s gonna be Oreos and milk for me every night. I might get fat.”

Never change Giannis. Never change.

Does anyone else feel a sponsorship deal coming on?