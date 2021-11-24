Watch Paul George’s insane 3 to force overtime vs. Mavericks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES — The Clippers had gone on an 8-1 run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and it still wasn’t enough, the Mavericks were up 103-100. The Clippers had the ball and 1.1 seconds. What they needed was a miracle shot.

What they have is Paul Geoge, who made it happen.

PAUL GEORGE FROM THE CORNER TO FORCE OVERTIME. GET TO LEAGUE PASS NOW.

⬇️⬇️⬇️

https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/KT20O1pdnB — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2021

Another look at Paul George's WILD shot to force OT 🔥🔥🔥 Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/Q01PfE91cf — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2021

There was a lengthy delay in the arena while the crew in Secaucus reviewed the shot to make sure George got it off in time. He did. Barely.

It forced overtime, but the Mavericks scored the first nine points of the extra period and that’s was game. Dallas got the 112-104 win behind 30 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists from Luka Doncic, who returned to the court after missing three games due to injury. George finished with 26 points for the Clippers, who were led by Reggie Jackson and his 31.