Watch Durant pass Iverson for 25th on NBA all-time scoring list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant is as lethal a scorer as the NBA has ever seen.

When he hangs up his sneakers, he is going to be way up the all-time scoring list. On Wednesday night, he stepped up that ladder with a first quarter jumper that moved KD past Allen Iverson on the all-time scoring list with 24,369 points.

Kevin Durant drills the pull up jumper and passes Allen Iverson for 25th on the all-time scoring list! 🙌 Nets/Celtics live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qKPc2J1sA1 — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2021

Durant will pass Ray Allen at 24,505 in the coming weeks.

Only two active players are ahead of Durant on the all-time scoring list, LeBron James (35,549 coming into tonight) and Carmelo Anthony (27,656). Everyone eligible player on the list above Durant is a Hall of Famer (Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter are not yet because they have not been retired long enough to have been nominated).