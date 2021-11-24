Watch Durant pass Iverson for 25th on NBA all-time scoring list

Kevin Durant is as lethal a scorer as the NBA has ever seen.
When he hangs up his sneakers, he is going to be way up the all-time scoring list. On Wednesday night, he stepped up that ladder with a first quarter jumper that moved KD past Allen Iverson on the all-time scoring list with 24,369 points.
Kevin Durant drills the pull up jumper and passes Allen Iverson for 25th on the all-time scoring list! 🙌
Nets/Celtics live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qKPc2J1sA1
— NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2021
Durant will pass Ray Allen at 24,505 in the coming weeks.
Only two active players are ahead of Durant on the all-time scoring list, LeBron James (35,549 coming into tonight) and Carmelo Anthony (27,656). Everyone eligible player on the list above Durant is a Hall of Famer (Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter are not yet because they have not been retired long enough to have been nominated).