Trail Blazers rookie Greg Brown doing a between-the-legs dunk at summer league was one thing.

But in an actual NBA game?

He had the audacity late in Portland’s blowout win over the Nuggets last night.

Brown, the No. 43 pick in this year’s draft, certainly fits the profile of many recent dunk-contest participants. And this was a heck of a way to boost his candidacy.