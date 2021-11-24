Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jamal Murray is out with a torn ACL. Michael Porter Jr. is out with another serious back issue. Nikola Jokic is out with a wrist injury.

Now more bad news for the Nuggets.

P.J. Dozier‘s injury suffered Denver’s loss to the Trail Blazers last night is probably the worst-case scenario.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Denver Nuggets guard P.J. Dozier is feared to have suffered an ACL tear to his left knee, sources tell ESPN. More evaluation needs to be done today, but initial imaging late Tuesday in Portland suggested a possible end to his season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2021

What a bummer for Dozier and the Nuggets.

The undrafted shooting guard – who has earned only two-way and minimum salaries in his five NBA seasons – had solidified a rotation role at just the right time. He’s headed toward unrestricted free agency this summer.

Now, Denver can turn more to rookie Bones Hyland (once he recovers from his own ankle injury) and Markus Howard (making the Nuggets even more undersized). But options are running out as depth thins.