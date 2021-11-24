Giannis Antetokounmpo “discovers” that oreos are best dunked in milk

By Nov 24, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
John Fisher/Getty Images
We could all use to be a little more like Giannis Antetokounmpo — someone with a fresh, wide-eyed love of life.

Things we take for granted are revelations for the man who grew up poor in Greece. He didn’t grow up watching commercials that drummed into his head some accepted truths of American popular culture. For example, that Oreo cookies are best when dunked in milk.

The “Greek Freak learns to dunk” jokes just write themselves. Also, know that Antetokounmpo takes his Oreos seriously, and nobody should be stealing a few.

We’re not going to mock Antetokounmpo for discovering something at age 26 most of us knew before kindergarten, he grew up in a very different world. But now his secret is out.

