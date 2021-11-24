Giannis Antetokounmpo “discovers” that oreos are best dunked in milk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We could all use to be a little more like Giannis Antetokounmpo — someone with a fresh, wide-eyed love of life.

Things we take for granted are revelations for the man who grew up poor in Greece. He didn’t grow up watching commercials that drummed into his head some accepted truths of American popular culture. For example, that Oreo cookies are best when dunked in milk.

You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk… mannnnn game changer 🔥🥛#MadMyGirlDidntTellMeSooner #NewBedtimeSnack — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 24, 2021

The “Greek Freak learns to dunk” jokes just write themselves. Also, know that Antetokounmpo takes his Oreos seriously, and nobody should be stealing a few.

We’re not going to mock Antetokounmpo for discovering something at age 26 most of us knew before kindergarten, he grew up in a very different world. But now his secret is out.