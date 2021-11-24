When Kevin Durant had his Twitter fiasco, Draymond Green said he laughed in Durant’s face. That was back when the former Warriors teammates were close. But given Green eventually took it too far and Durant left for the Nets, it’s fair to wonder how much humor Durant ever found in Green’s ribbing.

Green hasn’t backed off though.

Appearing to be on better terms with Durant now, Green is ruthlessly speaking his mind about a viral photo of Durant’s ankle from the Nets’ win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

The Volume:

Green:

Jesus Christ, K. Bam sent me the picture and said, “There’s no way K is this ashy.” And I said, “What the f***?” And then I clicked on the link that Bam sent me. That wasn’t even ash. That was f***ing scales. It looked like you could go f***ing skin him like an alligator and take it to the store and sell it. That’s how bad it was.

I have not talked to Kevin yet. I am looking forward to calling him today and getting his opinion. I know he’s going to say, “F*** y’all. Why are you worried about my ankles?” I already know what his response is going to be.