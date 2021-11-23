‘Melo says Leon Rose doesn’t get enough credit for Knicks turnaround

Tom Thibodeau gets a lot of credit, and deservedly so — the Knicks play harder and smarter than their opponent almost every night.

Julius Randle gets a lot of credit, and deservedly so — he upped his game to an All-NBA level last season.

However, the man pulling the strings, Leon Rose, too often gets overlooked. Part of that is Rose has not been a public self-promotor and doesn’t want to talk to the press — he hasn’t done one sit down with the beat writers in two seasons — and in doing so stays out of the spotlight.

Carmelo Anthony told Ian Bagley at SNY.TV that light needs to be on Rose more, crediting him for the turnaround.

“It’s very hard to come in and do what they’re doing, what they started, what they created as far as starting from the ground up,” the 19-year veteran said. “When I say that, it’s getting everything out, clearing everything out, bringing in the right people. But not doing it in a frantic way, not doing it in [by] taking advantage of power. It’s just coming in, talking to people, getting to know people, understanding people, understanding what was happening before and being able to clean that up and build on that. I think people need to talk about that a lot more. “That’s a very difficult task coming in for somebody who was an agent prior to being a president of the New York Knicks. That’s a big task so I’ll tip my hat off to those guys for what they’ve accomplished, what they’ve established so far.”

Anthony will hear the love from Knicks fans when he takes the court as a Laker on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, ‘Melo is still loved in NYC for his efforts as a Knick. Those same Knicks fans will be a little frustrated they don’t get to see LeBron James, who is out due to a suspension from the altercation with the Pistons.

The Knicks are off to a respectable 9-8 start, but the newcomers brought in to spark the offense — Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in particular — have not lived up to the hype. The Knicks starting lineup has a -16.5 net rating and gets bailed out nearly every game by Derrick Rose and the bench. It’s not what Leon Rose envisioned for this season, but it’s still light years ahead of where this team was a few seasons ago.

Anthony understands and appreciates that.