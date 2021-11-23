Kyle Lowry – the greatest player in Raptors history – is endearingly determined, stubborn, demanding, tough, combative and protective.
But every once in a while, he lets his guard down.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
With his love for the Raptors and the city in mind, he said he is nervous about his expected emotional return to Toronto as a member of the Heat on Feb. 3, 2022.
“I’m a man’s man, but I know I’m going to be a little bit sensitive and crying that day. I don’t know. I might hold it in,” Lowry said. “I’ve talked to [former Raptors teammate] DeMar [DeRozan] about it. But it’s one of them days where I know it’s going to be a lot of love for me and me giving love back, it’s just going to be interesting how it goes down because I don’t know what to expect.
Lowry has earned every bit of the warm reception he’ll get Feb. 3. And then some.
Of course, more honors in Toronto will eventually follow.