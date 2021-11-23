Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Grizzlies – down 11 in the second half, down six with 70 seconds left and down two after missing a free throw with 14.8 seconds left – kept hanging around against the Jazz.

Jaren Jackson Jr. made something happen.

Jackson crashed the offensive glass hard on Memphis’ late missed free throw. Officials initially called him for goaltending. But upon review, his touch was deemed legal, causing a jump ball between Jackson (6-foot-11) and Utah center Rudy Gobert (7-foot-1).

Jackson won the jump ball then hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Memphis’ 119-118 win Monday.

Jackson finished with 26 points. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 32 points, and Desmond Bane added 28.