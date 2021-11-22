Suns’ Frank Kaminsky out indefinitely with stress reaction in right knee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frank Kaminsky has quietly given the Suns quality backup big man minutes this season. He’s averaging 10.6 points a game but doing it efficiently with a 63.5 true shooting percentage, plus the team is defending well and giving up less than a point per possession with him on the court this season. He even had a 31-point game against the Blazers back on Nov. 10.

Now the Suns will be without Kaminsky, the team announcing he is out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his right knee. There are not a lot of details, and there is no timeline for his return.

Kaminski already missed the last couple of games for the Suns, which has meant more run for JaVale McGee (who also has played well behind Deandre Ayton).

It’s also bad news for Kaminsky, who signed a one-year deal with the Suns last offseason and will be a free agent next summer. He seemed to be playing himself into a slightly larger contract next offseason, but this could set that effort back.

The Suns have stayed hot, having won 12 in a row as they head out on a four-game road trip that includes the Knicks and Nets.