LeBron suspended one game, Stewart suspended two for altercation

LeBron James did not get away with just a fine.

The Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games without pay for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner,” the league announced

LeBron was suspended one game without pay for “recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.” This is the first suspension of LeBron’s career and will keep him out against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

The suspension will cost LeBron more than a quarter of a million dollars, while Stewart will take a hit as well. The Lakers, however, save a little money.

The suspension will cost LeBron James $284,004 and Isaiah Stewart $45,201 ($22,601 per game). In addition, the Lakers will receive a $142,002 credit toward the luxury that that projects to save them $532,508. https://t.co/sL3KEzTtua — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 22, 2021

The incident was in the third quarter of the Lakers’ eventual win over the Pistons. LeBron and Stewart were battling for rebound position. LeBron is trying to push Stewart’s arm away and, in doing so, punches Stewart in the face, which drew blood and required stitches to close. Both LeBron and Stewart were ejected.

Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 22, 2021

LeBron reportedly tried to reach Stewart to apologize and say it was unintentional.

Stewart was triggered by the sight of his own blood and tried very hard to get to LeBron and exact his revenge.

So many people making sure nobody touches LeBron pic.twitter.com/FewhH1L7IN — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 22, 2021

Stewart will be out Tuesday when the Pistons host the Heat and Wednesday when they travel to face the Bucks. As noted above, LeBron is out Tuesday when the Lakers make their one appearance this year at Madison Square Garden to play the Knicks.

The Lakers and Pistons face each other next Sunday in Los Angeles.