LeBron suspended one game, Stewart suspended two for altercation

By Nov 22, 2021, 6:31 PM EST
0 Comments

LeBron James did not get away with just a fine.

The Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two games without pay for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner,” the league announced

LeBron was suspended one game without pay for “recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.” This is the first suspension of LeBron’s career and will keep him out against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The suspension will cost LeBron more than a quarter of a million dollars, while Stewart will take a hit as well. The Lakers, however, save a little money.

The incident was in the third quarter of the Lakers’ eventual win over the Pistons. LeBron and Stewart were battling for rebound position. LeBron is trying to push Stewart’s arm away and, in doing so, punches Stewart in the face, which drew blood and required stitches to close. Both LeBron and Stewart were ejected.

LeBron reportedly tried to reach Stewart to apologize and say it was unintentional.

Stewart was triggered by the sight of his own blood and tried very hard to get to LeBron and exact his revenge.

Stewart will be out Tuesday when the Pistons host the Heat and Wednesday when they travel to face the Bucks. As noted above, LeBron is out Tuesday when the Lakers make their one appearance this year at Madison Square Garden to play the Knicks.

The Lakers and Pistons face each other next Sunday in Los Angeles.

Here's more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons
LeBron reportedly tried to track down Isaiah Stewart to apologize
Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons
Three things to know: Suspensions are coming, will LeBron get one?
Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons
LeBron ejected for shot to Pistons’ Stewart face; Stewart ejected for...

 