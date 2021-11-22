Jaylen Brown returns to Celtics lineup Monday after missing eight games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown was the best Celtics player at the start of the season, averaging an efficient 25.6 points a game and shooting 39.7% on 3-pointers. Then he strained his hamstring and sat for a couple of weeks.

Brown will be back in the lineup Monday when the Celtics take on the reeling Rockets, the team announced Monday.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown – Available

Romeo Langford – Available

Josh Richardson -(illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE

Dennis Schröder – PROBABLE

Robert Williams – PROBABLE https://t.co/olzO2CDEsY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 22, 2021

When Brown has been on the court this season, the Celtics have outscored opponents by 7 points per 100 possessions and played teams basically even when he is off.

Despite that, Boston went 5-3 with Brown out, partly because Jayson Tatum appears to have broken out of his early season slump and scored an efficient 33 points or more in each of the last three Celtics games.

Also of note on that injury report, Robert Williams had missed three games due to left knee tendinopathy, but he appears ready for a return to the court. Boston’s defense is 4.5 points per 100 better when Williams has been on the court this season.