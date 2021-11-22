Don Kojis, Rockets’ first All-Star, dies at 82

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Back when the NBA gave each team an All-Star, Don Kojis represented the expansion San Diego Rockets in the 1968 All-Star game.

The next year, Kojis showed he could qualify beyond just filling a quota. Kojis started the 1969 All-Star game as the Rockets’ second All-Star, alongside Elvin Hayes.

The two-time All-Star, Kojis died at 82.

Saddened to learn of the passing of #MUBB legend Don Kojis (1959-61), one of the best to play at @MarquetteU – All-American, program record holder and 2-time @NBA All-Star. RIP pic.twitter.com/DTDW06Ay2p — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) November 19, 2021

Kojis was a member of three expansion teams.

Originally drafted in the second round out of Marquette in 1961 by the newly formed Chicago Zephyrs (who became the Washington Wizards), he joined the team once it moved to Baltimore (as the Bullets) in 1963.

After getting sent to the Pistons in the Bailey Howell-Don Ohl-Terry Dischinger trade and playing a two-year stint in Detroit, Kojis got picked by the Chicago Bulls in the 1966 expansion draft. The Rockets took Kojis in their expansion draft the next year.

Kojis finished his 12-year NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics and Kansas City-Omaha Kings.