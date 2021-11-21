Watch Wolves’ Anthony Edwards sky for thunderous dunk

By Nov 21, 2021, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Anthony Edwards is a nightly highlight show.

The incredibly athletic sophomore did it again in Minnnesta’s rout of Memphis on Saturday. Edwards got out in transition and threw down a monster dunk.

This whole game was a highlight reel for the Timberwolves as the Grizzlies put up little resistance.

Minnesota looks like a team that will be in the mix for one of the West’s play-in spots this season.

