Watch Wolves’ Anthony Edwards sky for thunderous dunk

Anthony Edwards is a nightly highlight show.
The incredibly athletic sophomore did it again in Minnnesta’s rout of Memphis on Saturday. Edwards got out in transition and threw down a monster dunk.
ANTHONY EDWARDS TOOK FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/MPPF6YiZyU
— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 21, 2021
THIS MAN WENT FLYING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i0TYmJwTmC
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 21, 2021
This whole game was a highlight reel for the Timberwolves as the Grizzlies put up little resistance.
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
VANDO ON BOTH ENDS pic.twitter.com/ZHGgGiTXkq
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 21, 2021
SHOWTIME KAT pic.twitter.com/RM2tFqB4Ro
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 21, 2021
Minnesota looks like a team that will be in the mix for one of the West’s play-in spots this season.