Watch Wolves’ Anthony Edwards sky for thunderous dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anthony Edwards is a nightly highlight show.

The incredibly athletic sophomore did it again in Minnnesta’s rout of Memphis on Saturday. Edwards got out in transition and threw down a monster dunk.

ANTHONY EDWARDS TOOK FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/MPPF6YiZyU — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 21, 2021

THIS MAN WENT FLYING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i0TYmJwTmC — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 21, 2021

This whole game was a highlight reel for the Timberwolves as the Grizzlies put up little resistance.

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 VANDO ON BOTH ENDS pic.twitter.com/ZHGgGiTXkq — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 21, 2021

Minnesota looks like a team that will be in the mix for one of the West’s play-in spots this season.